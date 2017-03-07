Google Camera Update 4.3 Available with new Shutter Sound Features

Sometimes, the smallest updates are the ones that make the biggest differences. A clear example of this is coming right up: A new update that is very small in size will be delivering a key feature to Google devices. Handsets such as Nexus phones or even Google Pixel will be able to allow their users to turn off camera sounds. It’s been a long period in which smartphones wouldn’t allow users to turn off these noises, such as the camera shutter sound, thus resulting in awkward moments when someone would try to sneak a picture without anyone noticing.
Welcoming update 4.3
The small update is update 4.3 and allowing camera sounds to be disabled has been something that many fans have wanted. Therefore, it will be expected that people will be excited about this feature. The feature will be available in the Setting, of course, under the General tab. By default, the sounds are still enabled so users will have to manually disable them.
But wait, there’s more
There are also other small gems found within the update such as a new zoom bar. The new version of the zoom bar will show the zoom level so that users have an easier time keeping track of how many times they had to zoom in.
Not a lot of phones can make use of the new update
This update is for Google Camera, meaning that the list of phones that actually benefit from the update isn’t that impressive in terms of size. The Pixel handsets as well as some of the Google Nexus phones comprise the list. Other OEM phones haven’t seen Google support since 2015.
Those interested in getting the new sound features for Google Camera can do so right now, as the 4.3 update has been already made available on the Google Play Store. It’s nice to see Google giving users small treats that put a wide smile on many faces.