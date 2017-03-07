Google Chrome Security Threats Solved for MacOS Users

Google is known for putting in a lot of work to make sure that the online medium is as helpful as possible for users of all demographics, and also as less dangerous as possible. The latter concern has been directly challenged harder than ever in the recent past, as the entire internet is dealing with a surge in online threats and cyber-attacks. Google even has an initiative called Safe Browsing, which it is now bringing to MacOS platforms as well.

MacOS users should know that there are some initiatives currently going on that aim to breach and infiltrate their privacy and security. There are multiple ways in which attackers can attempt to cause harm, but two “popular” methods seen as of late are through ad-injection website and also attempting to change Google Chrome settings.

Both these issues are currently being addressed by Google, which is bolstering its defenses, meaning that it is bolstering its users’ defenses as well. Google Chrome is arguably the best browser on the market at the moment, meaning that it will eventually become the target of wrong-doers.

These changes have already been implemented for PC users, but MacOS users will now get to benefit from the extra protection layers as well. One of the most impactful thing that will happen for them as a result of Google’s vigilance is seeing a lot more warning messages online. These will pop up when users are attempting to open a website that has been flagged as dangerous, or is considered unsafe.

Extensions can also be a great cause for malware threats, so Google is only permitting those coming directly from its extension store to be able to alter Chrome settings. Installing any kind of extension from other sources wouldn’t allow users to do this, although no one really installs non-Google Chrome extensions on Google Chrome anyway.