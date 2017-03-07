Google Chrome Tips That Can Make Browsing Easier

Google Chrome is a great browser that anyone can use efficiently. However, there are ways to achieve even higher results in Google Chrome by implementing some very simple tips and tricks into the usual usage of the app. This article is an opportunity to see some of these tips and how they affect a user’s Chrome sessions with little effort. Here are some of the top tips and tricks that Google Chrome users can put to the test and try to incorporate into their own browsing styles.

Three dot menu signals an update is ready

Usually, Google Chrome updates between the time when users shut it off, and then power it back on. There are some users that keep Chrome open for a very long period of time, meaning that they tend to miss out on pretty important updates. That being said, there’s an easy way to tell if an update is ready. The three dots menu icon from the top bar will change colors to yellow if an update is available. If the situation is more serious and the user’s version of Google Chrome is really outdated, the icon will turn red. This is a clear indication that the user should turn off the browser and re-open it so that It may refresh

Remove extensions when there’s no need for them

Often times people end up with a ton of extensions that they don’t actually use anymore, or haven’t had done so at all. If there are extensions that have no place in a user’s browser, they can be easily removed by visiting the list of installed extensions. The easiest way to do this is to type chrome://extensions in the browser’s address bar. The same thing can be done with plugins by visiting chrome://plugins.

Better web page optimization

This can be achieved easily through a nifty little extension called Data Saver. This extension comes directly from Google and is great for compressing web pages before they end up on the browser page. Sometimes, it’s all a PC needs to efficiently run and display web pages quickly.

These are just a couple of the things Google Chrome can do, that isn’t all that talked about, or isn’t part of what is seen on the browser’s surface.