Google Maps Best Tips and Tweaks That Can Make Journeys Smoother

Google Maps can be a straight forward app in the sense that the basic controls are simple to use, and obvious enough so that people don’t “get lost” attempting to complete tasks on the application. However, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t room for improvement. While Google’s Maps app is widely considered the best application of its type, many people miss out on very useful tricks that can be done with it so that the overall experience can be enhanced. This article will explore the different little tricks that Maps users can benefit from, and how they can be used.

Gesture Control

The pinch for zoom feature has been around for smartphones pretty much since the beginning, and Google Maps is no exception. The app allows users to pinch the screen in an outward or inward motion to zoom in or out respectively. That being said, it’s not always the easiest way to see something on Maps from a little closer. Drivers will find it a bit challenging at times when they’re behind the wheel. There is another way to zoom in or out through gestures. Double tapping the screen, then holding the finger down will give users access to the zoom feature. From that point, it is only necessary to slide the finger up or down for zoom in or zoom out.

Home to Work route help

Most people have a home and also a job, so it’s really nice little trick that Maps allows, setting the two locations. This will allow the app to bring up valuable information pertaining to that specific route, such as weather, traffic and others. This information is displayed with the Google Now cards, and can be quite helpful to see in the morning before leaving the house.

Planned stops for every trip

Those that are in need of multiple stops along the way to their destination can plan them in Maps so that the app will calculate and figure out how they can all be linked. This is a valuable tool as it will eliminate any unnecessary detours.