Google Play Store 5th Birthday is Being Celebrated with New Top Games and Apps

It seems that five years have passed since the Google Play Store App was released, allowing you to easily download and install your favorite apps, games, books, tools and more. Well, the big search engine company has compiled a list of top sellers since the inception of the Play Store.

We have to mention that when you will look at the list, the results will not surprise you that much, especially when it comes to the top installed games or apps.

Below is the list of top games, apps, albums, movies and books that have been installed or sold via the Google Play Store:

Top Installed Games

1. Candy Crush Saga;

2. Subway Surfers;

3. Temple Run 2;

4. Despicable Me;

5. Clash of Clans.

Top Installed Apps

1. Facebook;

2. Facebook Messenger;

3. Pandora Radio;

4. Instagram;

5. Snapchat.

Top Selling Albums

1. 25 – Adele;

2. The Marshall Mathers LP2 (Deluxe) – Eminem;

3. 1989 – Taylor Swift;

4. If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late – Drake;

5. To Pimp A Butterfly – Kendrick Lamar.

Top Selling Movies

1. The Interview;

2. Frozen (2013);

3. Deadpool;

4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens;

5. Guardians of the Galaxy.

Top-Selling Books

1. Fifty Shades of Grey, by E. L. James;

2. The Hunger Games Trilogy, by Suzanne Collins;

3. A Game of Thrones, by George R.R. Martin;

4. The Fault in Our Stars, by John Green;

5. Gone Girl, by Gillian Flynn.

Google is quite pleased about its Play Store and we think that we will see more new apps, games and tools being added to it in the future. At the same time, the developers from Google will make sure to bring more new features and options to the Play Store so that we don’t get any malware from the applications installed via this store.