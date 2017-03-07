GTA 5 Cheat Source Emerges as Helpful Tool for Players

Regardless if you’re new or a veteran when it comes to the Grand Theft Auto universe, you’ve probably heard of cheats. The term has a bit of a stigma to it, or a negative connotation to it, if you will. However, these cheats can be used in a variety of ways that only alter the user’s experience, and no one else’s. Those that agree to the side effects of cheats, which are mostly not being able to experience the game naturally, can use cheats to enhance their gaming session or get past an annoying part of the game.

There are all kinds of players out there and while some spend hours on end embracing the challenge, some just want a relaxing play session after a hard day, without having too much to do it. Cheats have all kinds of effects such as making your character invincible, erasing police wanted levels, or making it so you’ll never need money again. These are available on both console and PC, and are activated by using specific button combinations that often times spell things related to the cheat.

A new blog has surfaced, which helps players by providing a list of cheats that anyone can use. It’s a good tool to have if you’re always looking for new ways in which you can spice up a GTA 5 session. Some might be a bit bored of common police chases, and might enjoy a max wanted level chase while in immortality mode. For the, it hasn’t been about seeing Michael, Trevor and Franklin end their story in a long time, but about how they can cause the most carnage and mayhem in the shortest time possible.

Check out the blog and see if there are any cheats you might be interested in trying out next time you’re playing GTA 5.