GTA Online is a Massive Hit but it’s Holding GTA 6 Down

Eager Rockstar fans that are waiting for news about GTA 6 might have different opinions about many elements regarding the next installment in the GTA franchise, but they can all relate when it comes to one thing: GTA Online is a massive hit. That’s not news however, as GTA Online has been around for years now. Following the massive success of Grand Theft Auto 5, Rockstar has brought its game to the online medium through GTA Online, which is basically a multiplayer, online version of GTA 5.

Many believe that GTA Online is a sort of “placeholder” for GTA 6, the next game coming in the near future (we hope). But it would be interesting to see how many of these eager fans think that GTA Online is actually holding the release of GTA 6 back. What that means is that Rockstar is putting a lot of effort and time into maintain the Online iteration, and dedicating resources to the GTA 6 project is a bit of a stretch at the moment. Seriously starting that process might require the developer to cut back on support for GTA Online, which has been getting constant updates and expansions which bring new features to the table.

The future is not yet clear as there has been absolutely no word about GTA 6 from Rockstar, and things get even more complicated due to the recent announcement of the company. The announcement in question is regarding the upcoming release of Red Dead Redemption 2, the long awaited sequel in the RDR franchise, which is another massive hit for Rockstar. One thing we know for sure is that Rockstar is currently focusing on that game, and that GTA 6 might become the prime focus once RDR 2 sees the inside of a retail store. RDR 2 is expected to drop sometime during Fall, so fans know when to start expecting more concrete news about the next GTA to roll in.