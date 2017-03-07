Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Comes With an Interesting Message

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is regarded as one of the most amazing peripherals around the world and the fact is cemented down due to the happening that people cannot find them on the market anymore as the demand for it is through the roof. One of the most amazing perks of having a Nintendo Switch Pro controller is that it displays a secret message for those who have bought it.

Not only is it extremely hard to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller but it seems that the amazing piece of tech follows in the footsteps of its console by turning into a very hard item to find on the market. A whole lot of digital retailers have confirmed that they have run out of the devices and are apologizing to fans in the sense that they will re-stock as soon as possible.

A whole lot of retailers in North America such as Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart have the sold out signs on their websites and this can only mean that the Japanese tech giant is rejoicing in the fact that their amazing device has become a popular success. A lot of gamers have developed some marketing strategies and are selling Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers at inflated prices.

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is one of many popular accessories offered by the Japanese tech giant and it seems it has enjoyed the most success on the market as they have developed their popular console with eSports in mind.

One of the best features to have in mind when buying a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is that it can be connected and used with a desktop computer and should be regarded as a great opportunity for PC gamers to buy a Switch Pro as a second gaming device.

To further add to the awesomeness of this amazing accessory is the fact that it carries a secret message which is to be found under the controller’s analog stick which can be seen if the stick is fully pushed down. The message states “THX2 ALLGAMEFANS” and is regarded as an ode to hackers who have tried to crack their games as well as a message of thanks to the device’s fans.