OnePlus 3T vs. Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) – Best Specs and Features Comparison

The competition among smartphones is more and more harsh since there are new devices constantly entering the market and gaining fans. However, in the middle range, Samsung is one of the most successful companies. Their latest release is the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) model, which rivals the OnePlus 3T. The two of them are comparable when it comes to the price, but other than that, their builds are quite different.

Display

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) features a 5.2 inches Super AMOLED screen. It is a full HD one and it has a 1080×1920 pixels resolution, coming together with the Corning Gorilla Glass 4 feature. At the same time, OnePlus 3T seems to win this category, since it has a larger Optic AMOLED display, of 5.5 inches, at the same Full HD resolution. The only thing that differs between them, besides the size, is the fact that OnePlus 3T has a pixel density of 421 ppi, and the Galaxy A5 (2017) has 424 ppi.

Design

Samsung chose to go for a glossy design, while OnePlus features a matte option. Both of them however show rounded square lenses, though the one on the OnePlus 3T is more protruding. The A5 offers you more color options, such as Black Sky, Blue Mist, Peach Cloud and Gold Sand, while the OnePlus is only available in Soft Gold and Gunmetal.

Specs

OnePlus seems to win at this category, since it runs on a quadcore Snapdragon 821 CPU at 2.35 GHz, paired with 6 GB RAM. Galaxy A5 (2017) offers an octacore Exynos 7880 CPU at 1.9 GHz and only 3 GB RAM.

All in all, both of them are great phones, but depending on what your specific needs are, you should choose the one that is better at battery, display or hardware.