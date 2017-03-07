Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 Impressions and Newest Features

We cannot deny the success Samsung has been having on the smartphone market lately. On one side we have the Galaxy S7, while on the other side there is the Galaxy J2, a budget phone. In the middle, between the two of them, we have the Galaxy A5 (2017). It is the latest version of the Galaxy A series, influenced by the Galaxy S7, but having a price as low as Rs 28,990.

If the previous device, the Galaxy A5 (2016), did not bring as many changes as its fans would have wanted to, the 2017 edition is surely better than it. The first thing you may notice is the fact that the back of the phone and its sides are made of solid aluminum, which is awesome.

The 3D glass is curved, which is a nice addition, together with the slim bezels, which make the device feel more comfortable in the hand. The 5.2 inches in size are just right, and the phones also has an IP68 certification, meaning it’s water and dust resistant. It may not seem much, but you’re not getting such a certification on many phone with this price.

On the front we will find the 5.2 inches Full HD Super AMOLED screen, with a resolution of 1920x1080p. Below it you can see a physical home button which integrates a fingerprint reader. On the back we can find a 16 MP camera that boasts a f/1.9 aperture together with optical image stabilization. The front camera has the same features, surprisingly, and the pictures are really nice. The device runs on an Exynos 7880 CPU, 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, complete with a microSD slot for expanding the space. The battery is a 3,000 mAh one and it supports fast charging, though the company did not reveal how long it will last.