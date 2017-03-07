Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs. Galaxy S7 Edge – What We Know So Far

At the end of this month, Samsung should be releasing their new flagship Galaxy S phones, quickly followed by their release sometime in mid April. However, up until now we only have some speculation and rumors, but let’s make a brief comparison between the Galaxy S8 Plus and the Galaxy S7 edge:

Design

Rumor has it that the S8 Plus will slim the bezels around its display, going for an “all-screen” type of device. People believe that the company will quit completely the physical home button, moving the fingerprint sensor on the back, next to the camera lens. The S7 should have pretty much the same size as the S8 Plus, and it will keep the physical home button.

Display

The Galaxy S8 Plus will supposedly feature a 6.2 inches dual-edge display, fit into the same footprint as the S7 edge rival. It will have a Super AMOLED type of screen dedicated to VR, but the resolution will be 2560×1440 pixels. Meanwhile, its rival will have a 5.5 inches screen, which is less.

Camera

The most recent speculations show the Galaxy S8 Plus having a 12 MP Duo Pixel back camera, together with an 8 MP front one. Meanwhile, the S7 edge will have a 5 MP front camera, but both of them will have a f/1.7 aperture.

Hardware

The S8 Plus will be available in 2 options depending on the region, similarly to the S7 edge. One will run on the Exynos 8895 CPU, while the other version has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Some claim that the phones might even have 8 GB RAM, with minimum 64 GB internal storage. The S7 edge is also rumored to have two versions.

Battery

Samsung Galaxy S7 Plus will supposedly run on a 3500 mAh battery, while the S6 edge will have a 3600 mAh one.