Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date and Pre-purchase Details Emerge

Samsung is expected to bring it’s A game this year with the release of its newest flagship device, the Galaxy S8. On top of releasing the long awaited Galaxy S8, the Korean manufacturer will also be releasing the Galaxy S8 Plus, which is an enhanced version of the regular device. It is yet unknown what kind of bonuses S8 Plus users will get over regular S8 customers, but knowing Samsung, it’s more than likely something impressive.
One of the most debated aspects of these new phones is the release date. Many want to know when they will become available and when they can get their hands on a copy. It was announced by Samsung that eager fans should keep their ears close to the ground on the 29th of March. That’s when the devices will be officially unveiled by the Korean giant, letting everyone see the latest additions to the Samsung Galaxy S family.
That being said, some would like to know more than when the devices will be unveiled, such as when will purchase be made available. Users will be able to pre-purchase the device starting with the 10th of April. That means that there isn’t a lot of waiting that will be required between the unveiling and the start of pre-purchase availability. Further than that, it has been reported that those that want to straight-up buy the Galaxy S8 will only have to wait 11 more days after that, so the 21st of April will mark the day on which Samsung’s newest top dog will finally make its way onto retail shelves.
The new Galaxy S8 is the first major device to come out from Samsung since the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, meaning that there is a lot riding on this phone’s shoulders. While the S7 had no problem, the stain on the Note series’ reputation has affected the entire brand.