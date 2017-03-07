Skype Preview Insider App Update Comes With Compact Overlay Mode

A month ago, Microsoft has released the Windows 10 Insider build 15031 for PC, which has introduced Compact Overlay mode for UWP applications.
We have to mention that this feature has been added to the “Movies & TV” app a few weeks ago, but Microsoft has now released a Skype Preview version, which comes with the same picture-in-picture (Compact Overlay) like experience to the video chatting app.
However, Jen Gentleman, a Windows Insider Team member, has mentioned that support for Compact Overlay was released to Windows Insiders since the Skype Preview version 11.12.96.0.
Likewise Microsoft has promised in the initial announcement of the feature in build 15031, the support for the new features now allows you to make video calls and enter a picture in picture mode at the corner of your screen, which allows you to continue the experience while switching to another application.
We are very happy that Microsoft is now adopting the new Compact Overlay feature in stock UWP applications, but we hope that the company will also add the feature to its Microsoft Edge browser and other popular applications.
We are pretty sure that the Windows 10 OS will receive many new features and options in 2017. Microsoft will also need to keep on working on the security and stability of the operating system in order to make other people that still have their computer running on Windows 7 or Windows 8 to upgrade the Windows 10.
We remind you that the free upgrade program has ended, which means that the Windows 7 and Windows 8 can’t upgrade to Windows 10 for free anymore. So, if you have now decided that it was better to upgrade for free from your Windows 7/Windows 8 to Windows 10, you’re quite late and you will need to pay for it.
What are your thoughts about the Compact Overlay feature?