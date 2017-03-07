Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gets Delayed even Further

In case you weren’t anxious enough to get your hands on the upcoming Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 game, now you have to know that the installment was delayed a couple of weeks. The stealthy shooter game was initially set to be released on April 4, but it seems that now the team will be making it available for everybody on April 25. It may not seem much, but we all know how it feels when you can’t seem to play your favorite game fast enough!

There is also a valid reason for this delay, though. This period will be used by the developers to implement a couple of feedback the company received during the beta testing phase. Marek Tyminski, the CEO of the CI Games company, declared that they have been working continuously at creating an entirely new Sniper Ghost Warrior experience for their fans. They also projected a crafted open world which is a new addition to the series, so you can be sure you will find lots of interesting things in the upcoming installment.

He also declared that the team is aware the news of delaying the game is saddening for their fans all over the world, he also said that it’s for a good cause, since the final changes will leave an impressive mark on the experience of playing the game right from the start. Tyminski also wanted to thank everybody for their patience (whether they have it or not, that’s not much of a choice), and he assured us that the wait will be definitely worth it.

This being said, the only thing that’s left to do is to find other activities to distract ourselves from the long waiting time we still have ahead of us. What are you going to do until April 25 when the game comes out?