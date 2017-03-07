Tekken 7 Drops Cross-Play Support

The entire Tekken 7 community is now quite disappointed, since they had to quit their wishes for Bandai Namco to announce a cross-play support process among various platforms. Through some numerous tweets, Katsuhiro Harada, who is both game director and chief producer, announced last weekend that it’s not the developer’s decision to include cross-play in Tekken 7. Instead, it’s the fault of “first-party policies” that don’t enable Bandai Namco to do so. In fact, he referred to Sony in connection to the PlayStation 4 and Microsoft, related to the Xbox One.
He underlined the fact that the development team has no problem with letting all the three playing platforms interact with each other, but the company has to adhere to the rules each of the other companies sets for their own platform.
Many fans asked then how was it possible for Street Fighter V to allow cross-play support, to which Harada explained that the Capcom product is available on PS4 and PC. In a similar manner, Killer Instinct is available on Xbox One and PC, so not on the two types of consoles simultaneously.
On the other hand, Tekken 7 is released on several consoles. The official explained that given their security policies, P2P is not available as a cross-platform feature. With this, the company offered an official explanation for the possibility that Tekken 7 would become available for cross-play between PC and one of the two consoles. This solution would be unfair to the other platform, and it would also split their player base on the PC, to which Bandai Namco is completely against.
Tekken 7 will become available on June 2 for PC, Xbox One and PS4. You can preorder the digital version, and you will also receive an exclusive theme together with Eliza, the immoral vampire.