WhatsApp 2.17.88 BETA Update Download Available with New Improvements

WhatsApp is one of the most popular mobile messaging applications out there. There are over 1 billion monthly active users that have the WhatsApp application installed on their devices and they’re convincing their friends to join as well. Today we will talk about the latest WhatsApp BETA version that has been released for Android devices.

First of all, we have to mention that the latest WhatsApp BETA version is 2.17.88 and it has just been released for Android devices. The APK (installation) file of the new WhatsApp BETA version is not so big, as this one has 32.58 and the WhatsApp version 2.17.87 APK file has 32.51MB.

In other words, the new WhatsApp 2.17.88 BETA doesn’t bring any new features or options. Instead, the new version of the application comes with bug fixes and it seems to be more stable than the previous one.

The rumors of the “Video Conference” feature have temporarily stopped, but we’re pretty sure that we will hear more about this in the near future. According to previous rumors, the “Video Conference” feature will allow users to make video calls on WhatsApp with two or more friends at the same time.

WhatsApp 2.17.88 BETA: How To Install On Your Android Device

In order to be able to install the latest WhatsApp BETA version from the official Android store you will need to take these steps:

Head to this Google Play Store webpage and tap on the “BECOME A TESTER” button;

Open the Google Play Store and search for WhatsApp 2.17.88;

Tap on the “INSTALL” button and follow the instructions;

When the installation is complete you will need to use your mobile phone number to get verified and log into your WhatsApp account.

Have you installed the latest WhatsApp 2.17.88 BETA on your Android device? Tell us your thoughts about this popular mobile messaging application!