5 WhatsApp Tips & Tricks for Messaging Mastery

WhatsApp is a one of the widely used chat apps around the globe. And why wouldn’t it be? It allows people to communicate no matter where they are for no cost at all. Yes, WhatsApp users pay absolutely nothing to send text messages, make voice calls and send files to each other. Those are great features in their own right, but there are some things you can do on the app that will enhance your experience and transform you from casual user to messaging maestro.

A More Effective Use of Broadcasts and Group Chats

The Chats tab offers both Broadcast Lists and New Group options for sending one message to multiple people. However, there is a big difference between the two. When you want to send a message to several contacts at once, use Broadcast Lists. On the other hand, a Group Chat is best if you want to send a message to multiple contacts but also want to chat with them. For instance, you can use Broadcast Lists to inform your family on your whereabouts so they don’t worry and use Group Chats to create a single space where everyone can see and reply to messages.

A Bigger Screen for Chats

You can use WhatsApp on a bigger screen in two ways: through the web app or the desktop app. While the desktop app is a mirror of the app, there are some limitations when using the web app.

When you want to access the web or desktop version of WhatsApp, go to Settings -> WhatsApp Web/Desktop on your phone. You will then be asked to scan a QR code on your computer screen. Doing this lets the app log you into your account where you can continue what you were doing on your phone.

A Way to Protect Your Privacy

You can hide information on when you were last seen, your profile photo and your status from others on WhatsApp. To do this, go to Settings -> Account -> Privacy. From here, you can decide on your privacy settings. You have the option to choose if everyone, your contacts or nobody can see the information just mentioned.

A Record of Chats for Later Viewing

There are discussions that are best preserved for future use. For instance, if you use WhatsApp for team discussions then it helps to keep a record for reference. You can create an archive by swiping left on a chat then choosing Archive. To access the archive, swipe down on the chats tab.

A Star for Messages

A lot of things can be discussed in a group chat, and it will take time to scroll through the whole chat log to retrieve something that stood out. WhatsApp lets you “star” messages by tapping on holding the message. You can retrieve the message by going to Settings -> Starred Messages.

These tips and tricks just scratch the surface of what you can do with the WhatsApp. In fact, more features are added each time but the key to mastering them is to try them out.