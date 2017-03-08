Android Nougat to Climb in 2017 Market Shares

Once in a while, Google releases Android logistics that show people how each version of the operating system is doing in terms of market shares. This latest batch shows an increase in user shares for the latest iteration, Android Nougat, but that being said the Marshmallow successor is still in the minority here.

The overall table looks a bit stale, in the sense that nothing has changed for the better except for Nougat and Marshmallow. Every other variation of Android has taken a hit, although not necessarily a big one. Those increases for Nougat had to come from somewhere, after all. Android Nougat is known to have had a pretty slow deployment, and that still stands at the moment. Not a whole lot of devices currently have the latest OS from Google despite it being picked up by quite a few manufacturers for multiple phone models over the past couple of months.

The overall market share for Android Nougat is 2.8%, which is a “stunning” 1.6% more than what it was a month ago. This should help you get a better idea of how tiny the Nougat population is in comparison to some of the more established, veteran Android builds. Speaking of veteran builds, Marshmallow has been passed by the aforementioned Nougat OS. The highest market share recorded by Marshmallow in recent times has been around 2.3%.

A whopping 1.1 % might not seem much to you, but it’s actually the largest drop recorded this month. And the prize goes to Android 4.4 which is also known as KitKat. Numbers are slightly moving around, but Android Lollipop remains king of the hill. It doesn’t look like other OS versions will be dethroning the 32.5% market share holder any time soon. In fact, some time in the relatively near future we might see Lollipop’s shares actually increase, with users coming over from Gingerbread when that OS version is proclaimed “gone”. Currently, Android Gingerbread sits at 1% market shares.