Apple iPad Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy Book – Can Samsung claim the title of tablet king in 2017?

The past couple of years have seen tech consumers aggressively migrate towards mobile solutions, replacing traditional means of computing such as desktop or laptop PCs. Once a great, then-highly portable solution, the laptop has been overthrown by tablets, the newest kid on the block that have been continuously garnering popularity for both casual usage as well as high end business productivity.

The tablet originator, Apple, has been on top of its game ever since the first iPad hit the shelves, but a slew of other manufacturers chipped in to make the tablet market the diverse medium that it is today. One of Apple’s biggest competitors is Samsung, the Korean tech giant which doesn’t give up on cooking up the perfect tablet solution. Its latest efforts were presented at this year’s Barcelona-hosted convention, MWC. The new tablet is called Galaxy Book, and it comes with a feature that many weren’t expecting. Replacing Android as the operating system with Microsoft’s Windows 10 could be a crucial move that could shift the tablet game this year. Let’s take a look at what the two devices have to brag about.

Display

When it comes to the display, both devices offer two variants. The Apple tablet comes with a screen that measures either 9.7 inches or 12.9 inches. Samsung’s offering is a little more composed, as it doesn’t go above 12 inches. However, the smaller version measures 10.6 inches.

Performance

Both devices come with impressive processing capabilities. Apple’s now iconic A9X chip faces a Kaby Lake chip from Inter, respectively the i5 iteration. It’s a dual core processor that puts up a good fight against Apple’s processing unit.

The best both can do in the camera department is 12 MP and 13 MP respectively. The bigger setup belongs to Samsung’s Galaxy Book.

The Fast Charging feature might be of great impact for Samsung, as other than that nothing helps us tell one device from the other in terms of battery performance. According to their respective manufacturers, the two devices will be able to self-sustain for about 10 hours, which isn’t bad at all.