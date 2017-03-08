Clash Royale March Update Got Delayed

The Clash Royale game will receive an impressive major update sometime in the near future. The game has been released globally on March 2, 2016 and this is the reason why everyone is now thinking that a major update is about to arrive soon for it.
Supercell is releasing monthly updates and improvements for the Clash Royale. However, for March 2017, the developer has not brought any update yet, even if most of the fans have hoped that a big update will come on March 2, 2017, when the game has turned 1 year since it was released.
Supercell has not released any regular update this month for Clash Royale, which means that the developer company might delay it because it wants to come with a major update for the game that will bring some special features and celebratory offers. This major upgrade will also include the monthly bug fixes and improvements, which the developers are releasing regularly.
Many leaks and teasers regarding the anticipated anniversary celebrations have appeared all over the internet, but Supercell has been mum about it so far. It seems that the developer company wants to keep this secret for now.
We have to mention that some hints have appeared on Clash Royale’s forum webpage. These hints have been posted by the game’s community administrator, which means that there are some high chances that they will become reality sometime in the near future.
The Clash Royale’s moderator has confirmed that the game’s March update will be delayed, but he also added that a “big change” is about to happen. Reports are suggesting that a new mode called “Team Battles” will also be added to the game.
We remind you that in Clash Royale there are two ongoing special events named “Grand Draft Challenge” and “Classic Draft Challenge”, where players are able to constitute their enemy’s battle deck.
The battle deck is composed by eight cards, but you will be able to choose four cards for your opponent (from the total of eight). This means that you will know four of the eight cards that your enemy has and your enemy will know four of your four cards also. This means that you will be able to determine a strategy and find a way to win the fight.
Do you think that a major update will be released for Clash Royale this month?