Google Earth Tips and Tricks – Driving Your Experience to the Next Level

Google Earth users just like anyone else would want to get some tips and tricks in order to get the most out of the software they are using. For this reason, you can take advantage of useful information about things you might not know about yet. Here are some of the cool tips and tricks that you can make use of.

Turning the 3D Layer On

The 3D resolution of the aerial photography of Google Earth can be a very useful stuff when viewing locations all around the planet. You can check these out from the Google Earth Gallery.

Google Earth as a Research Tool

You simply have to turn on the Wikipedia layer of the app by looking into the ‘More’ folder. Thus, when you visit a particular location, you will be able to open a summary of the article related to that place. This will enable you to view links of thousands of photos of the area from the Panoramio travel photo sharing site of Google.

Find Your Way Back Home

It is easy to become lost going to your destination of choice. In fact, you could lose your way when travelling the globe. With Google Earth, you can make it back home without sweating it out. Simply use the standard view of the app by double-clicking on the Primary Database along the layers section.

Viewing the Gallery

You can view hundreds of tours from the Google Earth Gallery. You simply have to choose any topic that you can ever think of. This should be very useful at school, as Google is continually building a section for a site intended for K-12 education system. This will include a layer for teachers, which they can exchange ideas and lessons for using Maps and Earth in the classroom.

Leaving the Blue Planet

Leaving the earth can be done by switching to Sky view instead of looking down. This will enable you to look and observe the celestial bodies, which also provides videos and images from NASA. It is also possible to view the Moon and Mars, as you can take some historical tours regarding the Apollo program.

Using Google Maps Instead of Earth

Although Google Earth is an excellent piece of software, Google Maps is also good to use as an alternative. For instance, this will be more useful for when running from a dated computer. This is possible due to the fact that it is a lot simpler to use with its own set of layers, accompanied with some instructional materials. Moreover, users can make use of the excellent combinations of data with geography.

Mashing Up with Google Earth

Combining the mapping technology with other information would result to a mash-up in Google Earth. For instance, the Conflict History offers a timeline war throughout history, which would link to the locations where they occurred. Additionally, you can take advantage of mash ups with the use of Geo.worldbank, representing social and economic data on a map from the World Bank.