Google Play Services and Gboard Available to Beta Sign Up

Most people are familiar with the concept of “beta” and know how a beta version of something works. Consequently, they know what to expect from a feature that is currently tested on a beta platform. Speaking of beta platforms, users now have the opportunity of becoming beta testers themselves. Those interested in beta testing for Google now have a chance to get into the Google Play Service beta program, as well as the Gboard beta program. The two services have recently opened their doors to new beta testers, and are waiting for newcomers that want to be the first to get the latest scoop on features and updates.

Being a beta tester, you get access to everything new that comes out before any of your friends even knows of its existence. Basically, before a feature for the service you’re testing comes out, it has to go through you (and the rest of the beta testers). That could be quite a satisfying experience as you would be actively helping Google make its platform a safer, securer and more stable place for all users.

Google Play Services in particular is a service that holds a center position in terms of importance. A lot of other services, operations and features go through Play Services, so keeping this one updated and on top of its game is mandatory for Google. When going into beta mode, you get the latest features but you also lose a valuable asset: stability. Beta platforms aren’t very stable at times (that’s why they’re tagged beta in the first place), so beta testers have to put up with sudden issues that might pop up.

Since it holds such an important position, having issues pop up for Google Play Services might not be the greatest thing ever, but Google’s intention is not to torture you with bugs and problems, but to solve them as quick as possible. By opting into beta, you get to help Google identify these problems and put an end to them.