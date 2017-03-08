Google Play Store APK 7.6.08.N-all Build Update Download Available with New Fixes

Google’s Android is widely considered the best mobile operating system available at the moment. While some are leaning towards Apple’s iOS platform, there is no doubt that Android covers a lot bigger share of the market due to the software being compatible with such a huge array of smartphones from all manufacturers.

One of the keys of being so successful is always keeping your services up to date. This will guarantee performance increases as well as a larger user base. Everyone likes getting updates, regardless of what feature on their device it is for. Now, Google has released a new update for its Google Play Store app, which plays a crucial role in the Android ecosystem. The Play Store app is a direct portal to the Google Play Store marketplace, from where users can download games, tools, books, wallpapers and all kinds of other apps.

Keeping the Play Store app updated is very important since it establishes this link. Users are advised to update as soon as possible, so their devices can perform in optimal conditions at all times as far as the Play Store integration is concerned. If you don’t have access to an internet connection on your mobile device, you can download the APK file from a trusted website like APK Mirror for example, and then copy it over to your handset.

The latest Google Play Store APK build is 7.6.08.N-all, which brings improved performance to the table and more overall stability. There are no crazy new features, as there are slim chances for that kind of thing when it comes to the Play Store app. That doesn’t make it less important however, so it shouldn’t be discarded just because it doesn’t enable your phone to do something flashy.

If you’re into the flashy apps that are cool to show off, guess where you download them from? That’s right, the Google Play Store.