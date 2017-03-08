Google Smart Lock vs. LastPass – Compete in Password Protector Battle

Nothing is more important than security when it comes to browsing the internet. A lot of people are contempt with what browsers offer them by default in terms of protection, but there are others that need to make sure they will be browsing in a secure environment. One of the really risky things people do on browsers is use the feature that saves passwords for all websites visited within the browser itself.

This is highly convenient because users don’t have to fill in the username and password every time they log onto that website. However, it’s dangerous because data can be easily intercepted this way. What many security specialists propose as an alternative is a password manager. There are multiple password managers available and it’s up to each user to decide which will they trust with their sensitive information. Out of the crowd however, there are two solutions that stand out. One of them is Google Smart Lock and the other is LastPass.

Google Smart

Lock

Google Smart Lock is obviously developed by Google itself, and does a fine job in not only keeping passwords safe, but also maintaining a constant connection between the various user-owned devices. Backing up a bit, Smart Lock operates on a cloud based system. This means that users submit their passwords for websites and they get stored on Google’s cloud platform. This gives users an extra, thick level of protection as now nosey intruders will have to get past Google to get to personal data, which isn’t that easy. It’s a great tool to have especially for those that use a lot of Google products such as an Android phone with Android apps that have passwords, or a Chromebook. Basically, anything that can run Google Chrome will benefit greatly from Smart Lock.

LastPass

On the other hand, there’s LastPass. LastPass proposes a different approach. While Google’s solution comes in the form of a cloud service, LastPass offers its services from the standpoint of a browser extension. LastPass needs to be downloaded and added to Google Chrome or any other browser as an extension. It saves passwords similarly to how Google’s tool does. Additionally, Last Pass generates passwords, meaning that users can request a new random password that will be comprised of a hard to crack code.