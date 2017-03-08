Horizon Zero Dawn Patch 1.03 Available with Crash Fixes

A few days have passed since the Horizon: Zero Dawn has been released by Guerrilla Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4. In this game, you will control a character named Aloy, who is a hunter and archer that lives in a world full of robots. The game comes with an open-world environment and some stunning graphics and we’re pretty sure that many of you will enjoy playing it.

It seems that the developers are moving quite fast, because a new patch has been released for this game.

The new Horizon: Zero Dawn patch 1.03 weighs in at 228MB and it comes with many crash fixes and progression fixes. The patch will be automatically downloaded to your PlayStation 4 console as long as it is connected to the internet.

We remind you that some users have been experiencing many bugs and performance issues since February 28, 2017, when the game was released. Some players even have reported that the game is crashing during the opening cutscene, which is quite disappointing.

However, Guerilla Games, the developer of the game, has replied very fast to the users that have claimed having these issues, saying that “We are aware that a small number of users are suffering a crash during cinematic sequences when playing Horizon: Zero Dawn, most notably in the opening cinematic. We are investigating the issue with the highest priority.”

Well, thanks to the Patch 1.03 that has just been released for this game, most of the issues have disappeared and the gamers can now play the game without having to worry about them anymore. As any new launched game, more bugs and issues will be found in the following days and weeks, but if the developers are as responsive as until now, then these problems will be solved very fast.