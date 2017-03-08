Inno3D GTX 1080 Ti iChill X3 Graphics Card Details and New Teased Hardware

Only a couple of days have passed since NVIDIA has announced the GTX 1080 Ti and there are some rumors flooding the internet with the announcement of their partnership with tech manufacturers who are looking to make their own versions of the already popular and sought after GPU.

There is a great version of the GTX on the market and it features a brand new iChill cooling technology which is paired with a Herculez backplate for some extra cooling capability. Not only is the brand new graphics card extremely aggressive in terms of looks but one can encounter some unconventional features as well.

One of the major details of the brand new card is a three-fan arrangement which were previously encountered on the GTC 1080 Ti but a notable difference is the addition of another small fan on the top of the card. An announcement is expected by the manufacturer in terms of how the final product will look but judging by its appearance, the fan will be functional.

The brand new graphics card is looking to be extremely long and bulky and its design is pretty normal considering the fact that it is specifically designed for gaming enthusiasts who wish to squeeze out every single bit of performance from the card. The company has used only premium materials when they have designed the GPU and is sure to give its direct competitors a serious run down for their money in terms of appearance, performance and popularity.

Inno3D’s Product Manager has even stated that gamers will be in delight when using the brand new iChill gaming GPU. There are a lot of aspects which should be considered when purchasing a GTX 1080 Ti and one of the top reasons to do so is it offers extreme performance. There are a lot of advantages to benefit from when using the GTX Ti graphics card paired with the brand new iChill technology and not only were the best possible components used when manufacturing the card but the cooling solution will make high end gaming a breeze.