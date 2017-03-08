Minecraft Best Tips and Tricks That You Might Not Know

Minecraft is a very popular video game that is available for mobile devices, computers and even consoles and today we will give you some tips and tricks that you can use while playing it.

Moving Faster On Ice

Not many know, but if you sprint and jump on ice. it will increase your speed. So, when you come across an icy zone, make sure that you keep sprinting and jumping in order to move faster around. However, you need to make sure that your character is not hungry or it will not be able to sprint.

Using Torches To Navigate

If it is hard for you to find the way out from cave then you should place torches only on one of the sides. By doing this, you will be able to find your way back with ease.

No Air No Life

In Minecraft, if your character remains out of air, it will die. So, in times of emergency, you should always have a trusty bucket. If your character is running out of air while in underwater you can save his life by clicking the right mouse button or using the L2 (left trigger) to create a temporarily air pocket.

Jumping Securely From Heights

It seems that a bucket of water can save your life from any fall (at least in Minecraft). So, if you want to jump off a cliff and don’t die in Minecraft, always keep a bucket of water in your hand and look straight down. As you fall, you will need to right click or use the L2 (left trigger) rapidly while you’re falling. By doing this, you will safely land on the water that you’ve taken out from the bucket.

Defeating The Ender Dragon With Snowballs

This trick is strange, but yeah, it does work to defeat the Ender Dragon with snowballs. We have to mention that the snowballs are very easy to obtain and they can be used to defeat the ultimate enemy with ease.