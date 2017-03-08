Minecraft Windows 10 Mobile Edition puts a smile of Microsoft’s Mobile Users

Windows users have been having some issues with Mojand and Minecraft for a while now, as some months ago, the developer dropped game support for the Windows Mobile version of the game. This was of course the version that runs on Windows 8 for mobile devices. Not a lot of people were happy then, and not a lot changed their minds in the meanwhile.

Now, however, there are reasons to be joyful again in the Windows Mobile camp, as Mojang has updated Minecraft so that it officially supports Windows 10 Mobile devices. This came as an answered prayer for diehard Minecraft fans that, for a while, were forced to choose between giving up Minecraft and changing their phone.

The greatest part is that users will be getting the Windows 10 Mobile edition of Minecraft without any costs included, as a free update. To benefit from this however, users must already own the Windows 8 mobile version of the game. Of course, the Windows 10 Mobile edition will only run on devices that use the Windows 10 Mobile operating system, obviously. Players that update their phone’s OS to Windows 10 Mobile will also get the free Minecraft update on their phones. If this is your first Windows (10 Mobile) phone, or if you haven’t previously bought Minecraft, it’s OK. You can still get the Windows 10 edition as a standalone purchase.

This new edition of the game will bring The End zone to players on mobile devices under Microsoft’s flag, giving them access to a lot of treats that other players have been enjoying for a very long time now. Aside from all the End content, players will also be given access to the Mojang Realms and Achievements, which many players have been craving for. Remember that when support for the Windows 8 version was cut off, players could continue playing but were restricted to building, exploring worlds, and stuff like that.