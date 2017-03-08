PS4, PS3 and PS Vita Free Games this March

On March 7, the PlayStation Store received the first updates for this month, bringing some new free games for the PlayStation Plus. There are 6 games available for all the platforms, while the cross-buy support offers PS4 gamers 3 games in total, namely Disc Jam, Lumo and Tearaway Unfolded.

Disc Jam is a new game, but it will be available for free to whoever is a Plus member. Lumo can also be played on Vita, together with Severed. At the same time, the PS3 owners receive the Earth Defense Force 2025 and Under Night: In-Birth.

The complete list is as follows:

For PS4:

Disc Jam;

Tearaway Unfolded;

Lumo.

For PS3:

Earth Defense Force 2025;

Under Night: In-Birth.

Vita:

Lumo;

Severed.

Needless to say, many people are happy that they can enjoy this free games. It gives them the chance to test out some installments that they might not try otherwise, and so the developers might gain some interesting fans. Generally, people tend to play a game more when it is available for free, and if you think about it, they can even recommend to friends, acquaintances and so on, which means the fanbase is growing.

Of course, this is a good marketing strategy for the PlayStation team too. More and more people find out that every month there are different games available for free, which means that gamers might come back to check the available games more often. And even so, having a constant base of fans that would return every month to the Store translates to more chances of them buying whatever other games see there.

Moreover, the company is really trying hard at this point. For example, in 2016 PlayStation Plus gave away $1,150 in free games, which is quite a lot if you think about it, but it probably gained them lots of fans.