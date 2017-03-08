WhatsApp 2.17.89 BETA Update Download Available with Video Conference

With over 1 billion monthly active users, we can clearly say that WhatsApp is one of the most used mobile messaging applications out there. Today we will talk about the latest WhatsApp BETA version that has been released for Android devices.

The new WhatsApp BETA version 2.17.89 can already be downloaded and installed on your Android device, but we will explain you how you can do this later in this article. You should know that the new WhatsApp BETA version doesn’t come with any new features or options, but it fixes some of the bugs that the developers have found in the previous version of the application.

When it comes to the “Video Conference” feature, we sill don’t have any official news about it, but there are reports which are suggesting that this option will have to be brought to the application in order to keep up with other applications. However, keep in mind that as soon as the developers will mention something about a new feature or option that will be added to the application, we will let you know.

WhatsApp 2.17.89 BETA: Features

Ability to make FREE voice and video calls;

Ability to send and receive photos, videos and other kind of files;

Ability to share your moments;

All messages are send with end-to-end encryption, making sure that nobody will be able to see your message beside you and the recipient;

The application is totally FREE.

WhatsApp 2.17.89 BETA: How To Install

To install the WhatsApp 2.17.89 BETA to your Android device, you will firstly have to open this Google Play Store webpage and tap on the “BECOME A TESTER” button. After that, just open the official Android store, search for WhatsApp 2.17.89 BETA and install it on your smartphone.

Currently, the developers of WhatsApp are working on a new feature that will allow users to post to post self-deleting pictures. This feature is already found on Snapchat.