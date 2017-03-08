Windows 7 x64 with Ryzen Works Out

According to the official information, AMD does not allow Ryzen CPUs to work on Windows 7. And this is normal, if you take into account the fact that Microsoft does no longer support this OS, and Intel also cut their support for it on their newer platforms. However, there are still some exceptions: some customers may receive an extended support during their lifetime, or the drivers that are now outside the ecosystem are still working on the platforms. The official stance refers to the fact that there will no longer be updates for the drivers or the security, but you can still try to install the OS on any system and platform you wish.

The things are not as complicated as they may seem though. One of the first questions you have to answer is whether you have a PS/2 keyboard or not. If you have, you can already move on to installing Windows 7 and to configure your USB drivers for installation with the OS. If you don’t have a PS/2 keyboard and you can’t have an unattended install either, then there are a couple of steps you should follow.

First, you should set up a second desktop and install the Windows 7 OS on it. Then, you need to find the 17.2.1 drivers, to extract them and then to make a copy. After that, you have to create a Batch file with the setup.exe install and create a shortcut to it in Startup. The last step is to move the SSD over to Ryzen and then let the drivers install.

Obviously, this solution can be applied to any other situation where you want to install Windows 7 and you don’t have an USB. Along with the development of the platform(s), there might also appear several types of solutions.