Xiaomi Mi MIX Successor Rumored to Feature an Outstanding Screen to Body Ratio

Xiaomi can boast with having the device which has the largest screen to body ratio out of any smartphone on the market and the Chinese tech giant is looking to take it even further with a predecessor to the already popular Mi MIX with the launch of a brand new Mi MIX 2 which allegedly sports a 93 percent screen to body ratio.

Pushing the boundaries to what can be considered the perfect device in terms of screen and the complete absence of bezels, Xiaomi are looking to innovate a market in which they have received a whole lot of acclaim with their ceramic device which not only turned a lot of heads on the street but it redesigned the concept in which a screen can be added to a device to make it look outstanding.

The Mi MIX came with a 91.3 screen to body ratio and improving the same platform will be a breeze for the Chinese tech giant as they have set their minds to creating a bezel-less device once again. Their competitors, namely LG with their G6 and Samsung Galaxy with their S8 are attempting to copy the Mix in the sense of creating devices with no bezels but no manufacturer can deliver such a high-quality device with an outstanding screen.

One of the latest rumors regarding the Mi MIX 2 is that they are going to feature a 93 percent screen to body ratio device which will be based on AMOLED technology. Not only will the screen will be large but the AMOLED panel will produce outstanding color saturation and contrasts. It will be extremely easy for them to achieve such a device and we cannot do anything but wait for the manufacturer to create something beyond imagination.

An AMOLED panel will not only come with outstanding colors but it will enable Xiaomi to create much thinner devices in order to challenge the premium market where Apple and Samsung take the largest piece of the cake. The materials with which the new MIX will be built could come with the same ceramic body which would make the device fairly brittle unless used with a case.