Facebook Messenger 108.0.0.20.70 Update Download Available for Android

Facebook is one of the most popular social networks out there and today we will talk about the latest Messenger version that has been released for Android devices.

First of all, we have to mention that there are two applications which you have to use in order to access all features that Facebook offers on mobile devices. Facebook app allows you to do the following:

Ability to view your newsfeed;

Ability to comment and reply to comments;

Ability to upload photos and videos;

Ability to write a new post;

Ability to view your friends posts, photos, videos etc.

However, when it comes to private messaging, this is where Facebook Messenger kicks in. The Facebook Messenger allows you to do the following:

Ability to chat with your friends in private and send photos, videos etc.;

Ability to send documents and other kind of files;

Ability to make Voice and Video Calls;

Ability to record voice messages and send them to your friend;

Ability to join group chats (this is great if you have many common friends).

The Facebook Messenger version 108.0.0.20.70 that has just been released for Android devices doesn’t come with any new features or options. However, you will notice that the application is running smoother than before and that some of the bugs have been fixed. This is the reason why we suggest you to update to the latest Facebook Messenger as soon as possible.

Facebook Messenger 108.0.0.20.70: How To Install

The Facebook Messenger 108.0.0.20.70 can be downloaded and installed directly from the Google Play Store. All you will need to do is open the official Android store and search for Facebook Messenger 108.0.0.20.70. Once it finds it, tap on the “INSTALL” button to start the installation process.

Are you using Facebook and Facebook Messenger applications on your mobile device? Tell us your thoughts about them!