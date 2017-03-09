Google Assistant Available on your Android Phone

If you’re one of the people who haven’t been using a Pixel device until now, then you must be happy to hear that the Google Assistant is now available for other devices too. Google has taken the step forward and released its AI tool for other smartphones that run Marshmallow (Android 6.0) or Nougat (7.0). Truth be told, you could use the Assistant within the Google Allo app, but it came with certain limitations, and maybe you didn’t want to use the chat app just for this.

The Assistant will become available on your phone after you update the Google Play Services. You will receive a notification about your new friend and you can just turn it on with an “OK Google” command or if you press and hold the home button. Just like with any assistant, you could use voice commands, ask questions or look up something and you will receive a direct answer or an immediate action.

If before the previous voice search tool you were using could only offer you several blue links, now the AI brings up direct answers to your queries. The best part is that you can customize the assistant, either from the Google app in itself or by entering it through the home button and tapping the overflow menu (the three dots on the upper right corner) and then choosing Settings.

For example, you can set your home and work address, you can select what you want to see in the My Day and News sections, check out things about the weather or about your daily commute and many other things.

Google Keep is also integrated within the Assistant, so you can talk to the phone and it will jot down a shopping list, for example. Amazing technology, right?