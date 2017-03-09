Google Camera Patent Coems as a hat with recording and photo capabilities

A couple of years ago, the tech industry was trying to promote the idea of high tech devices stored inside accessories. One of the best examples that come to mind was the Google Glass project, which ended up costing a lot of money but never made it into retail. The project was scrapped or at least postponed until further notice because the glasses themselves weren’t very practical.

It would seem that Google is trying again, and this time it goes up a notch, literally. From glasses, it’s raising the bar to hats. The new Google cap that has been patented recently includes a digital camera that would be able to send photos and maybe even videos to a targeted device or location on the internet.

This of course brings all kinds of uses to mind, and many have to do with filming or taking pictures in a subtle manner, rather than sticking a device in someone’s face. The latter approach never seemed to be that effective, or at least go as smoothly as some might think before doing it.

Snapchat is also working on a pair of sunglasses that can record video and send it to Snapchat. That idea might have been what pushed Google to go through with this patent. It’s going to be interesting to see how this project develops and if Google is ready to go public with an explicatory announcement.

Although this patent might have come about now, it could be years before Google actually plans on sharing its invention with the world. There’s a long way from prototype to functioning, retail-ready product, and a company like Google will probably look to make that transition as graciously and professionally as possible.

That being said, those that love to take pictures or are required to by various reasons, could get a new way of snapping in public without causing a scene. People that are shy about being seen taking pictures also have an escape if this project is brought to life.