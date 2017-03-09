Google Play Store APK 7.6.08.N-all Update Available with Official Features

A new version of the Google Play Store Application has been released. First of all, you should know that the Google Play Store is the official store on all devices that run on Android OS.

The store comes with many games, applications, tools and other useful things that you can download and installed with just a few taps. In addition, all apps, games etc. that are inside the Google Play Store are verified in order to make sure that you don’t get a malware on your device.

The latest Google Play Store version is 7.6.08.N-all and it can be downloaded and installed on your Android device as we speak. The new version of the official Android store comes with usual bug fixes and improvements, but there are no new features or options added it. This means that this is just a small update, which fixes some of the issues that the developers have found in the previous version of the application.

Google Play Store 7.6.08.N-all: Features

The official apps, games, books and tools market for Android devices;

The store comes integrated on any device that runs on Android OS;

Official apps market for Android;

Everything that you find on Google Play Store is verified;

Automatic updates for any game, app or tool that has been installed via Google Play Store.

Google Play Store 7.6.08.N-all: How To Install

The Google Play Store 7.6.08.N-all APK (installation) file can be downloaded from the internet. After downloading the file to your Android device, head to Settings->Security and enable the “Unknown Sources” feature. Finally, head to the location where you have saved the APK file and tap on it to start the installation of the latest version of Google Play Store.

Are you using the Google Play Store to install new games, applications and tools on your Android device?