Moto Z Play Droid Gets Android 7.0 Nougat Update

Most smartphone users expected the initial drought of the Android Nougat release to be followed by a cascade of updates going left and right, with all kinds of devices getting patch 7.0 and thus all the amazing new features that come with Android Nougat.
Unfortunately, even months after the OS’s release, it’s been pretty dry. Only recently have users from across the smartphone user communities seen a small trickle, starting with the most important devices following the two new Google Pixel phones, working its way down to less important devices.
That being said, it’s time for another bracket of users to rejoice as their model received the Android 7.0 Nougat update. This time around, Motorola Moto Z Play Droid users get the chance to enjoy the limelight. It has been announced that the phone model will benefit from the update which is already seeding on Verizon.
Users need to prepare for the update by making sure there’s enough free space on the device. To be sure, users should leave about 2 GB of free space for the OS, although it won’t occupy that much space. It’s just a safety precaution. Also, the update will be coming in OTA form (Over The Air), so you should try to download it with mobile data. Use a stable WiFi connection and only start the download and installation if your device is more than halfway charged. If it turns off while Android Nougat is being installed onto the handset, it can get ugly for the user. The best case scenario in this type of situation is a nasty headache provoked by an unnecessary complication which will take some time to repair.
Android 7.0 Nougat makes a tremendous leap from Android 6.0 Marshmallow, bringing all kinds of new features to the table. The new OS is improved from all perspectives and adds a ton of features over a fresh coat of paint, which is more like a completely new wall if we’re going to be honest. The new UI looks and feels nothing like the Marshmallow version, and users are going to have a great time exploring it.