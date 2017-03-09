Nintendo Switch Finally Launches and is a Smashing Success

The newest gaming console to extend an invitation to game savvy players, Nintendo’s Switch, has been anticipated and hyped up months ahead of release. Now that the console is finally here, it was time for Nintendo to either bask in the sunlight of success, or prepare for the consequences of failure. It would seem that the first choice will be the one that Nintendo will be focusing on. Retailers that have made the console available say that the launch was very successful and that the Switch console is the hottest item right now.

There are several elements that have contributed to this tremendously successful launch of the device. Of course, the entire Switch concept had a lot to do with why people were excited for the device, but it was also the debut game of the console that lured people towards Nintendo’s product. Those that have chosen to buy a Nintendo Switch instead of an already vetted Xbox One, One S or PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 4 Pro have been no doubt influenced by the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The game is the latest installment in the Zelda franchise, which is one of the most iconic video game franchises ever created. The game was also awaited with raised eyebrows from intrigued people that were half excited and half skeptic. The game is now available for purchase and many are calling it an instant classic. The new soon-to-be hall of famer is a smashing success, and many are seeing this as one of Switch’s accolades.

One of the retailers that had in-store copies of the Nintendo Switch console on launch was Gamestop. Gamestop reported that it was a very profitable day for the store, as swarms of Switch enthusiasts marched in to claim a copy of the much awaited device.

It will be thrilling to see how Switch will progress and if its launch success will carry on and translate into more accolades and praise for future achievements.