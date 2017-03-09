PS4 4.5 Update Gets Released

Sony has announced soon that they would be releasing the 4.5 update for their console on March 9. The update has been available for quite a while to their testers, and from what we know, it has a new Boost Mode feature for the PS4 and it supports external HDDs.
The Boost Mode targets the quality and the performance of the games that haven’t received until now that patch in order to support the PS4 Pro. Sony further explained that the new feature offers a significant frame rate boost for games that have variable frame rates. Moreover, it provides some stability for the games that run at 30 Hz and 60 Hz too. The downside here is that the Boost Mode might not work with all the titles, but you can turn it off and play like on a standard PS4.
The update also brings a tweak for the PS VR, which makes the quality of the 2D images better on the VR headset. Sony declared that if you are playing a game in the VR and then you go back to the PS4 home screen, you will see that the resolution is worse than normal on the Social Screen on TV. After the update though, you will see that the resolution is better when you exit the VR mode.
Moreover, the resolution quality for the PS VR cinematic mode is better after the update, increasing from 90 Hz to 120 Hz, if you have set the screen size to small or medium. Besides that, you can also enjoy the voice chat feature available for the Remote Play on Mac, Windows PC or any Xperia device. Toggle it on or off by clicking the small microphone icon found on the tool bar.