Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro vs. OnePlus 3T – Battle for Mid-Class Supremacy

Many people are having serious trouble choosing between the various high end devices that are slowly making their way to retailers in 2017. Some are a bit luckier and can’t afford high end smartphones, so they don’t have to worry about it. That category of consumers might be interested however in something that comfortably sits at middle range in terms of pricing.

Two of the best devices that come with a friendlier price tag are the Galaxy A9 Pro from Samsung and the 3T from OnePlus. Those curious about how a duel between the two would play out can keep reading this article as we will now check out the specifications that come with both phones.

Display

The Galaxy A9 Pro comes with a 6 inch screen that uses Super AMOLED technology to provide a 1920 x 1080 resolution. The 3T on the other hand has a slightly smaller screen that measures 5.5 inches. Both devices are classified as Full HD and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4.

Performance

Samsung’s affordable device features a 1.8 GHz clocking on its processor, which is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 chip. It’s an octa core processor and it features support from the included 4 GB of RAM. The graphics are handled by an Adreno 510 GPU. There is a 16-8 MP camera combo on the device, with the bigger lens on the rear panel and the 8 MP camera on the front side.

On the other side, we have OnePlus 3T, a device that provides a quad core, 2.4 GHz processor in the form of the Snapdragon 821, also from Qualcomm. This device comes with 6 GB of RAM and the Adreno 530 GPU model. OnePlus’s device comes with 16 MP on each side in terms of camera power.

Both devices bring out good specs for the price range in which they compete, and they can surely be classified as a fresh break from all the high end, fancy standards that get all the spotlight. Users are free to choose which device they find more appealing, although this brief presentation should be a competent indicator of which device deserves to be taken home more.