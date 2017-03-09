Zelda Breath of the Wild Latest Information and Leaks

We all have to be aware of the fact that in order for the developers at Nintendo to manage and create something as good as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, they had to experiment a lot. As a consequence of this, naturally they quit lots of ideas when they polished the final version.

Making an exception from the other Zelda games, the Breath of the Wild installment will not allow you to access the environment, or to alter the items that you gain as you progress. Instead of this, you will enjoy four essential “rune” skills: a magnet, bombs, the ability to make a pillar of ice from any body of water you find and to freeze time. You will get to take advantage of these 4 during the first 2 hours when you play, in the opening area, and they will help you solve any puzzle you find in the game.

In an interview held at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, Hidemaro Fujibayashi, the director of Breath of the Wild, declared that they tried various other ideas in the last couple of years. He said that they considered Hookshot, together with the Beetle from the Skyward Sword, which is a flying mechanical insect that helped you grab items and dropped bombs on your enemies.

The director said that they considered lots of other ideas, such as making the heart gauge decrease from the left and not from the right, changing the treasure chests, the controls and others, but in the end they just stayed with these 4 main advantages. Moreover, at the conference they also declared that initially the game was planned out just for the Wii U, but then they had to take into account the Nintendo Switch too.