Asus Zenfone 3 Receives Android Nougat Treatment

Users who own Asus Zenfone 3 devices should prepare to receive an all important Android 7.0 Nougat update as soon as possible as the guys from Android are continuously rolling updates over the air for Asus’ device lineup. One should bear in mind that if users have devices which are older than the Zenfone 3 line, there is a big possibility they will not receive any operating system updates anytime soon.
Asus has removed a whole lot of redundant shortcuts as well as wallpapers which were incompatible with receiving Android 7.0 Nougat and the devices are now supporting VoLTE as well as VoWiFi. Along with these software changes, the device will also be seeing some updated interface tweaks which will make the device run smoother and offer its users a more pleasant experience.
One should bear in mind that the Android 7.0 Nougat update will also come with some important fixes in terms of security which were not initially fixed in the October patch. Zenfone 3 devices will also receive these important features in terms of security following the Nougat update.
The update is usually delivered over the air and users are advised to have their phones fully charged in order for the update to roll out without any problems. One has to take into account the fact that they need to have a stable internet connection in order for the update to work flawlessly.
People who are not receiving the update should not falter as it is delivered in batches and if one desires to have it installed quicker on their handsets, they need to check the Above device option which is to be found at the bottom of the phone’s settings menu.
The Android market as well as the smartphone one is extremely competitive and a lot of manufacturers are giving their best in terms of making sure they are giving the best service possible to their customers in order to stay competitive on the already crowded market. A lot of effort is put in delivering constant updates in order for users to get the best experience possible.