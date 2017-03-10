The Division’s Year 2 Content Will Be Free

Ubisoft has confirmed that a whole range of new things will come to “The Division” game, for anyone who’s still playing it. It seems that later this year, two new expansions will be added to the game along with gifts and credits.

So, the upcoming expansions will be FREE for everyone, which will surely please most of the gamers that are still playing “The Division.” We remind you that the hype was quite high before the game was released, but after March 8, 2016, when the game was released, many of the players have just left the game.

The developing company has also added that during March 9-16, 2017, there will be XP bonuses and credits offered in the game. It seems that Ubisoft is trying to lure back the players, but we are not sure how successful this type of approach will be.

We have to agree that two free expansions for a game as “The Division” is quite huge. Let’s not forget that the game comes with awesome graphics and gameplay and the reason why it “died” so fast is because of the numerous glitches and bugs that it had on launch.

Unfortunately, Ubisoft has not mentioned anything about the two expansions that will be released for “The Division.” It seems that the developing company wants to keep everything secret for now, hoping that it will “build” some hype by doing so. We think that “The Division” game still has something to say and if the developers play their card well, they might be able to bring players back to it.

For now, the reactions from fans to the news are somehow mixed. Some of are quite hyped about the two free upcoming expansions while others say that Ubisoft will disappoint them again by bringing some expansions with bugs and other issues that will destroy the game, again.

What are your thoughts about “The Division?” Do you think that this game can be “revived” by Ubisoft using the two FREE expansions?