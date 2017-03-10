Facebook Messenger Tips on Location Sharing, Free Voice and Video Calls

Facebook Messenger is without any doubts on of the most used applications on a smartphone. Today we will tell you about some Facebook Messenger tips and tricks that you might not know of.

Making Free Voice and Video Calls

Many people think that Facebook Messenger is allowing them only to send and receive text messages. Well that’s not true, as you can make free Voice and Video calls worldwide with all your friends from Facebook. To initiate a voice or video call, you will just need to open the chat with the person you want to call and tap on the “camera” icon (video call) or “phone” icon (voice call).

Sharing Your Location

There are times when your friends are asking you where you are currently located, and how they can get to you. Well, Facebook allows you to share your location with your friends and this can be done by tapping on the three dots menu button located at the right side of the message thread. Once you tap it, you will notice that a menu will appear and you will need to tap on the “Location” button to share your location.

Muting Annoying People Or Group Chats

Are you in a Facebook group chat where everyone is spamming all day long or do you have a friend that sends you annoying messages very often? Well, we have a fix for your problem, as you can mute a specific friend or group chat. After enabling the mute option, you will stop receiving notifications when that person or if someone from the group chat sends a messages.

The mute option can be enabled for 15 minutes, 1 hour, 8 hours, 24 hours or until you will manually remove it.

Ordering An Uber

You can now order an Uber car right from the Facebook Messenger application. First of all, you will need to log into your Uber account via the “Transportation” section in the Facebook Messenger Settings. After that, you will have to tap any address link in Facebook Messenger and once the pop-up appears, select “Request a ride” and your Uber will be on the way.