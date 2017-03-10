For Honor PC Update Comes With Improved Detection For Autoblock scripts

It seems that Ubisoft Montreal has been working hard in order to fight the AFK experience farmers in For Honor game. This update comes with improved detection protocols and some gear balance changes.
AFK Detection
The AFK detection feature will now be able to “read” if the player is actually playing or he is idling. We remind you that in For Honor game, players are already kicked out for inactivity when there is no movement, but it seems that some people have found a way to not get kicked out by just blocking some buttons on the keyboard and letting the character circle around.
The new system should now also kick out the players that are running around in circles and we’re pretty sure that many legit gamers will be very happy about it. The first time when you will be detected by the “AFK Detection” you will receive a warning from Ubisoft, but any further violations might lead to your account suspension. This means that the player will get a temporary ban or even a permanent one.
The AFK detection also brings a leaver penalty, which means that the leavers will now receive a penalty.
Gear Balance
We have to agree that gear balance has caused a few issues in For Honor. The system is forcing some strange matchmaking and provides too many bonuses to higher gear score players.
For example, the Warden Revenge build or Max Attacks builds on light attack classes that can attack fast, are creating a big imbalance in the game. It seems that this is one of the reasons why the players have chosen to AFK farm.
Not even one month has passed since “For Honor” has been released and we’re pretty sure that Ubisoft is not so pleased about what direction this game is taking right now. Hopefully, with a few updates, things will get better in this game and make some of the players come back and fight for honor.