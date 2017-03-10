Google Android Keyboard Tips and Tricks to Maximize Typing Skills

Google’s Gboard service is one of the best renditions of the popular Android keyboard which has some extra neat features built inside it, in order for it to make our typing experience much more pleasant and easy. Not only are we living in the smartphone age which enables us to keep in touch with each other from various places around the world but it also means that important data is being transmitted between smartphone users at a rapid pace.

Such services require some amazing apps and software to aid us in the process of delivering and receiving information and Google’s Gboard service is right there to help us towards making our typing experiences much more enjoyable and easy. There are some tips to take into account when using the Gboard service and one should take note of them in order to improve their typing capabilities.

Type and Translate at the Same Time

One of the major benefits of having Gboard installed on your device is the fact that it enables to talk with friends who do not speak your language. Google’s Gboard will instantly translate your text into another language in real time by tapping on the Translate icon which looks like a folded piece of paper. People should enter the dropdown menu and select which language should be wanted.

Sync and Make it Easy

The best advantage when using a keyboard for long amounts of time is that it is able to predict whatever word you are about to type. Typing on a brand new device on the other hand can prove to be a bit tricky but Google has got people covered. Users are now able to sync devices so that keyboards do not have to re-learn your typing patterns.

Share GIFs

Another important feature of Gboard is the fact that users are now able to search and share GIFs through the emoji section. Such function is being made available by long-tapping the Enter Key and then slides a finger towards the Emoji icon. There will be a GIF option presented on the bottom of the screen and users will be able to search for their desired GIFs.