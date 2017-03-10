Google Assistant Best Tips and Tricks of Today

Now that the Google Assistant is available on various devices, not just on the Pixel ones, you should be aware of how many things you can do with it. However, there are some other tricks with which the Assistant can be useful, but not everybody knows them!

Control the house.

It is compatible with lots of smart home products: WeMo, SmartThings, Nest, Philips Hue, Honeywell etc.

Hear the news.

Use the voice command on the Assistant and say “tell me the news”. It will bring you a summary of the most recent headlines from various sources.

Start your day.

Wish the Assistant a good morning or ask about your day in order to receive a brief overview of your plans for the day. You can also check the weather, commute, reminders or news.

Interact with other services and products.

With the help of the Assistant and IFTTT, you can create custom voice commands to ring a phone, turn on the TV, talk to the Assistant and enjoy yourself etc.

Play games.

Ask the Assistant to play a game and you will see a variety of options appearing: trivia, Mad Libs, Crystal Ball etc.

Do number tricks.

Ask the Assistant to count up and down, from 1 to 20, from 20 to 0, ask for a random number or whatever else you may need.

Entertain yourself.

There are a couple of interesting commands you can give to the Assistant, such as “sing Happy Birthday”, “Beatbox for me”, “Serenade me”, “recite a poem”, “play the name game using the name …” and others. You can try and talk to the Assistant, ask personal questions and see what answers you will receive.

Besides these, there are also more common functions such as turning on and off features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, looking up phone numbers and contacts etc.