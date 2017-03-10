Google Chrome and Android are Safe from Recent CIA leaks

Recently, a big WikiLeaks scandal has erupted, as a result of more than 8000 CIA documents being leaked online. The leaked information regarded hacking techniques and how CIA intended to hack all major platforms between the years of 2013 and 2015. Of course, Google’s services were mentioned alongside a set of hacking tools that were allegedly used.

Google felt it was an opportune moment to step in and assure its users that they are safe from any hacking threats, and that most of the CIA-used hacking techniques won’t work on Chrome and Android. This is the result of a lot of time and dedication put it by Google as far as its security is concerned.

Google stated that it has analyzed the leaked information and that it can firmly reassure users of their safety. Google’s Android OS is the most used mobile operating system in the world, and having a CIA leak put the key to breaking it on a silver platter for any hacker wanting to do the company harm could have been a very bad outcome for Google. Additionally, there is the Chrome browser, which is the most used browser on both mobile and desktop. Browser security is something that is often debated due to the high risks of running an unsecured internet browser. Luckily for Chrome users, there’s no need for them to worry.

Those that aren’t convinced might find ease in knowing that the company also said it will be adding any more necessary implementations to its defenses. So in the eventuality that a hacking technique that could crack Google’s wall does turn up, the Android developer will be swift to patch it and remove any threat it might have presented.

Google wasn’t the only company targeted by these files, as you can imagine. The documents contained hacks and exploits for platforms like Windows, Mac or iOS.