Google Maps comes with many features and options, but one of the best additions that this application has received is the ability to add multiple stops to your route. This is great if you plan a road trip and you want to visit many points of interest.
However, we have to mention that you can add up to nine stop and there is an option that allows you to re-arrange the stops to figure out the most efficient route that you can take.
Google Maps: How To Add Multiple Destinations
- Open the Google Maps application from the home screen or app drawer;
- Tap the blue “Directions” button located in the lower-right corner;
- Tap on the “Choose destination” textbox and enter your destination (keep in mind that you can also place a pin somewhere on the map by selecting the choose on map option);
- Keep in mind that Google Maps will use your current location as the starting point, but you can always edit this if you want by selecting the “Your Location” field and writing the desired starting location;
- Once you enter the destination, you will need to tap the menu button (the three vertical dots) located on the top right corner of the screen and select “Add Stop”;
- A new line with “Add stop” will appear in your trip list, along with an estimated total trip time (here you will need to type the second destination);
- After entering the second destination, a new line will appear underneath, allowing you to set a third destination (you can re-arrange the stops by dragging the three horizontal lines next to the location names);
- You can always remove a destination by selecting the “X” icon located to the right;
- Once you’re all set, you can select “Done” to get started;
- You will now see an overview of your trip along with the overall time and all the stops that you’ve set;
- To start navigating to the first stop tap the “Start” button located in the lower right corner.