Google Maps comes with many features and options, but one of the best additions that this application has received is the ability to add multiple stops to your route. This is great if you plan a road trip and you want to visit many points of interest.

However, we have to mention that you can add up to nine stop and there is an option that allows you to re-arrange the stops to figure out the most efficient route that you can take.

Google Maps: How To Add Multiple Destinations