Google March Security Update Cripples Old Features

Big companies like Google want to keep their users safe and happy with the level of protection they are offered. In that regarding, Google is working to bring forth a new security patch every month. This bolsters the software’s defenses and also gives users a sense of stability and improvement. While most time it’s great to receive a security update, the March batch seems to have been less than optimal. What that means is that many users have gone on Reddit to report that something has gone wrong after installing the latest security updates that Google provided for Android.
To be more specific, users have encountered a dilemma with the OS’s Android Pay feature. What problem, you ask? It just doesn’t work. Those that have tried accessing the feature have been cut off by an error. It would seem that the SafetyNet check didn’t succeed thus the feature was blocked. If this were an isolated incident, people would brush it off and call it a mishap, but it’s happening to a lot of people, as the problem seems to be spreading really fast. Reddit is just one of the platforms that attest to this.
Funny enough (probably less funny for those affected by it), it would seem that devices which have installed the latest security patch can’t access Android Pay because they fail the security check. Those that question the validity of this irony should have no doubts about the origin of this issue. It has been reported that the problem occurs for devices that have installed the March security update. Those that haven’t gotten a chance to do so might be better off not installing the update just yet. Holding off might be a better idea, at least until Google manages to find a solution for this problem.
No other problems have been reported with the patch so far, so if you’re really keen on installing the March security patches and don’t really care about Android Pay, it might not be that impactful. Google should be tuning in to let users in on the scoop pretty soon, so it’s just a matter of time.